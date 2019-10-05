Eagle Global Advisors Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Lowered by $965,056; Holder Firsthand Capital Management Lifted Viasat (VSAT) Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 14,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 302,315 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.69 million, down from 316,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 943,031 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 377,703 shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Advsr stated it has 0.12% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Verition Fund Management Ltd Company reported 15,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 3,530 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,011 shares. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,730 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 5,143 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 8,510 shares. Firsthand Mngmt invested in 40,000 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 5,502 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Walleye Trading Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 27 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl stated it has 60,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,904 were accumulated by Exchange Cap Mngmt. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 4,330 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd holds 140,681 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). American Intll reported 4,878 shares. Hennessy Advsr has 673,917 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 966 shares. 12,306 are held by Nordea Ab. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 20.98M shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,598 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 21,222 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 442,766 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.77M for 78.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.