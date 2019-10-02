Eagle Global Advisors Stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,487 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 11,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $120.44. About 3.63M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 13,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 55,459 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 68,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.32 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 476,781 shares to 885,372 shares, valued at $39.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 31,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “British American Tobacco: Unjustified Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “FDA Sends New Scare Through E-Cig Industry – Motley Fool” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Tanking Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Run-Up in Altria Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Investorplace.com” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,568 shares to 10,175 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.