Eagle Global Advisors Raised Silicom LTD (SILC) Holding by $323,836; As Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) Market Valuation Declined, Broderick Brian C Has Upped Holding by $334,134

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 64.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 8,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 21,639 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 13,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.56M market cap company. It closed at $30.6 lastly. It is down 18.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 5,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 81,201 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 75,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 655,447 shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 15/03/2018 – UK’s Hammond plays down tax implication of Unilever’s Rotterdam HQ choice -BBC; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS UNILEVER MOVING HQ TO ROTTERDAM WON’T IMPACT AMOUNT OF TAX IT PAYS IN UK – BBC NEWS; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.