Eagle Global Advisors Raised Its Silicom LTD (SILC) Holding by $323,836; Stock Rose; As Whirlpool (WHR) Valuation Rose, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Its Holding

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 64.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 8,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 21,639 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 13,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.56 million market cap company. It closed at $30.6 lastly. It is down 18.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 7,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 300,244 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90M, down from 307,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 556,076 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,872 shares to 171,695 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 521,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.11 million for 9.01 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

