Eagle Global Advisors Raised Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.24 Million as Stock Rose; Amarillo National Bank Holds Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO)

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 689,895 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 316,507 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, up from 283,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.73M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares to 10,061 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,705 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.