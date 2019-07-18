Eagle Global Advisors Maintains Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC); Palisade Capital Management Upped Its Mueller Inds (MLI) Position by $1.10 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 271.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 3.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 809,301 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (MLI) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 35,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 709,969 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25 million, up from 674,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mueller Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.75 lastly. It is down 2.96% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 24,218 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 1,819 shares. 12,977 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,334 shares. 13,105 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 655,076 are owned by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability. Raymond James Fincl Service has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Millennium Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 34,191 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 4.00 million shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 143,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Rech accumulated 20,625 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pnc Service Grp holds 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) or 75,990 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 23,096 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc accumulated 14,340 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 177,669 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,060 activity.

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Mueller Industries Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Archer Daniels Midland Earnings Miss Views – Benzinga” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,700 shares to 2,839 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 12,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,113 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EnLink Midstream Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Unitholders Approve Simplification Merger – PRNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK Investors Have 6 Billion Reasons to Be Excited About Whatâ€™s Ahead – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 11,265 shares to 27,143 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,695 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).