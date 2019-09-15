Eagle Global Advisors Maintains Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM); Ashmore Wealth Management Holds Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52M, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 116.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 476,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 885,372 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.56 million, up from 408,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 969,167 shares traded or 39.43% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 364,071 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $104.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 281,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,849 shares, and cut its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rapid Dose Therapeutics Completes Quickstripâ„¢ Equipment Installation at Aphria Inc. – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Automotive Named Honoree in Fast Company’s 2019 Innovation by Design Awards – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal (FAST) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 11 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tennis-Is Andreescu the next big thing? Not so fast – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Management holds 8,734 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 2.07M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability owns 76,813 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr reported 67,086 shares. Missouri-based Country Club Trust Com Na has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 151,687 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 28,700 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 14,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 90,267 shares. Serv, a Missouri-based fund reported 179 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 188,670 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 148,673 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 154,115 shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQM Midstream: 10% Dividend Growth, An Opportunity That Does Not Surface Every Day – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equitrans Midstream Corp.: Hanging On By A Thread – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Strategic, Bolt-on Acquisition – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “EQM stops some work on WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 117,567 shares to 316,253 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,103 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Glob Limited Liability stated it has 885,372 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 19,149 shares. Hm Payson Com reported 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 4.32% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 1.85 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Ma. Jennison Associate Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 1,600 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 22,972 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 739 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 52,053 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Brookfield Asset Management reported 0.62% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 234,512 shares.