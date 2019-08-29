Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding by $1.49 Million as Market Value Rose; As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Raised Its Stake

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 32,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 551,313 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 41,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 433,820 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 475,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 761,765 shares traded or 35.80% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 18,961 shares to 46,102 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 14,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,944 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 759,434 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Argi Ltd Liability Company reported 23,810 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 23,456 shares. Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,555 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Mngmt Limited has invested 0.25% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 273,896 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0.01% or 418,853 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 28,200 shares. 2,414 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 2,255 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Gp Inc has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 2,112 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 19,960 shares to 113,334 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 267,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).