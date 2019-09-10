Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Oneok New (OKE) Stake; Rambus Has 1.51 Sentiment

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 5.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 75,415 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 1.19 million shares with $83.06M value, down from 1.26 million last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $30.19B valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 2.22 million shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Rambus Inc (RMBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 86 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 57 decreased and sold equity positions in Rambus Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 100.85 million shares, up from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rambus Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 30 Increased: 59 New Position: 27.

Analysts await Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RMBS’s profit will be $20.18 million for 17.42 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Rambus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -460.00% EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Bbt Capital Management Llc owns 26,750 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 699,900 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 1.59 million shares.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 603,628 shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has declined 5.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $307.35M for 24.56 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 497 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). National Bank Of The West has 4,765 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mgmt has 0.86% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 0.35% or 56,103 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 109,379 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ghp Investment Incorporated has invested 0.18% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Wedgewood Pa holds 9,350 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0.12% or 43,162 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.11% or 5.14M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 4.58M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Assoc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4,232 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt reported 46,651 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 526,872 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 33,000 shares to 316,507 valued at $21.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 5,534 shares and now owns 80,143 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Oneok (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oneok has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -2.27% below currents $73.67 stock price. Oneok had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $69 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

