Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Oneok New (OKE) Stake by $5.20 Million as Shares Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined While Bollard Group Cut Its Holding by $2.26 Million

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $165.16. About 2.50M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 75,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.06M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $67.94. About 187,465 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14,985 shares to 50,289 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 19,960 shares to 113,334 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 340,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

