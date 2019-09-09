Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Continental Advisors Holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Has Boosted by $3.37 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 718,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 5.72M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.53M, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 5.29 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 321.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 160,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 210,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 828,863 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAH) by 14,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 18,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,726 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,969 shares to 70,612 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.74M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.