Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $22.67 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cadinha & Co Cut Its Danaher (DHR) Position by $1.16 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 27,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.23. About 1.30M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 781,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.18M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.06M, down from 7.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 3.81 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,024 shares to 102,721 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 9,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% stake. Schmidt P J Mgmt reported 18,860 shares. Lincoln National holds 26,434 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,610 shares. Partners Gp Hldg Ag stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 903,098 were reported by Jupiter Asset. E&G Advsrs LP invested in 81,180 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Patten Gru has invested 0.19% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Essex Mngmt Communications Lc has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 4,264 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 2.42M shares stake. 128,956 were accumulated by Garrison Bradford & Assocs Incorporated. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Gm Advisory Group owns 15,866 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Signaturefd Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 13,092 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $825.14 million for 30.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,052 shares to 106,285 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 122,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 23,503 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1.44 million shares. Security Natl Trust has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 450,645 shares. Carroll accumulated 1,534 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Corp has 0.42% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.19% or 457,762 shares. Oakwood Cap Ltd Ca holds 3.04% or 54,810 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Co reported 8,436 shares. Tortoise Advsr Llc accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Lathrop Investment reported 2,510 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Trust Company, New York-based fund reported 22,231 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 35,013 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru reported 24,797 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

