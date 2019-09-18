Eagle Global Advisors Lifted Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stake; Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $14200 lowest target. $166’s average target is 27.57% above currents $130.12 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of JAZZ in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. Piper Jaffray downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $14200 target. Oppenheimer maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform”. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19. See Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) latest ratings:

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) stake by 78.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 37,000 shares as Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)’s stock declined 6.30%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 84,000 shares with $864,000 value, up from 47,000 last quarter. Cnh Indl N V now has $14.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.41M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.37 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 11.8 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Advisory Networks Limited Liability owns 134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. 75,141 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 151,344 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.16% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc accumulated 4,415 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 8 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has 3,233 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 37,367 shares. Burney owns 4,382 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc owns 27,287 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 786,944 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,571 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 88,965 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CNH Industrial has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 3.47% above currents $10.95 stock price. CNH Industrial had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank.

