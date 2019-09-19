Eagle Global Advisors Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increased Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 4,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 87,416 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 82,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 7.01 million shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 20,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 166,612 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, up from 145,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 2.16M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Hold Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock In Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofAML questions IRM’s ‘bold’ strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

