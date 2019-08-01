Eagle Global Advisors Increases Position in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM); Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holder Ariel Investments Trimmed Holding by $60.57 Million as Market Value Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 71.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 63,123 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 383,039 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 783,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.92M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 477,107 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 447,840 shares to 643,607 shares, valued at $20.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS) by 65,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Raymond James Associates has 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 113,515 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Llc has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Westpac Banking, Australia-based fund reported 132,412 shares. Thornburg has 0.5% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 1.03M shares. Moreover, Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Everett Harris & Ca has 72,359 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.24% or 23,704 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 9,990 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 19,956 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 3,815 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc owns 28,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Lc stated it has 1,181 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.42 million for 18.72 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

