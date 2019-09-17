Eagle Global Advisors Increases Position in Eog Res (EOG); Gagnon Securities Has Cut Its Ensign Group (ENSG) Holding by $790,384; Stock Price Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 28,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 61,795 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 33,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73B market cap company. The stock increased 7.87% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 11.61M shares traded or 205.49% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 14,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 436,354 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.84 million, down from 450,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 146,563 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,539 shares to 23,228 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $463.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 12,542 shares to 402,048 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 23,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,362 shares, and has risen its stake in General Fin Corp Del (NASDAQ:GFN).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76M for 23.80 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.