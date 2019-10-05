Eagle Global Advisors Increased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $4.27 Million; Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stake as Valuation Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 22,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.02M, up from 123,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: European Privacy Protections Keep Coming Up; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data […]; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it:; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 21/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion told followers to delete Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ; 21/03/2018 – Shareholders won’t force Zuckerberg’s hand in Facebook management; 06/03/2018 – COPY OF COMPLAINT NOT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE IN ONLINE COURT RECORDS

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 2.99 million shares traded or 58.23% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Js Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 257,587 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability has 342,644 shares. Salem Counselors owns 106,575 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Llc owns 14,580 shares. Prelude Lc has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 7,676 shares. Orrstown Fincl stated it has 43 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 0.96% or 287,934 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Cap Intll Sarl has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 596,479 shares. Carlson holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,774 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Deccan Value Lp has 17.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.08M shares. Amarillo Bancorporation invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,580 shares to 15,746 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 314,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.87M shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “The No. 1 Reason Not to Buy Snap Stock (Yet) – The Motley Fool” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon and Roku Are Becoming a Duopoly in Connected TV – Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Facebook Next To Face Antitrust Scrutiny – Benzinga” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 1.80 million shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.1% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 13,087 were reported by Bancorporation. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 572,273 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America invested in 812 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 32.76M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 73,887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc stated it has 595 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 103,107 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Stifel Fin invested in 56,632 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 12,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Co holds 73,491 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suzano Sa Adr (SUZBY) by 261,958 shares to 261,991 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 29,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Vedanta Ltd Adr.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $90.92M for 49.93 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cadence Design Systems: A Better Entry Point Could Be Coming – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fastly: Winning The CDN Space – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cadence Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cadence Design Systems: An Excellent Long-Term Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Design Systems: Another Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.