Eagle Global Advisors Increased Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding by $20.98 Million; Stock Price Declined; Swiss National Bank Position In Garmin LTD (GRMN) Was Upped

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 515,048 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.10M, up from 462,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.54. About 335,855 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 116.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 476,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 885,372 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.56M, up from 408,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 359,411 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 19,386 shares to 124,571 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 21,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,076 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 234,512 shares. 42,838 are owned by Texas Yale Corp. Zimmer Prns LP stated it has 941,368 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Century accumulated 21,675 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Williams Jones Associates Ltd has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Usca Ria Lc stated it has 30,505 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.43M shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 6,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 50,476 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Ser reported 113,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 150,725 are owned by Westwood Holding Gp Inc. Stephens Ar holds 7,785 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bancorp, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,942 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 94,504 shares. Century has 153,568 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Company has 4,073 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 132 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 37,198 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 23,062 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 945 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd invested 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Colony Group Llc holds 0.01% or 3,816 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading LP stated it has 2,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust Company invested 0.16% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 11,062 shares. 6,600 were reported by Strs Ohio. Omers Administration holds 87,200 shares.

