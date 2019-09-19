Eagle Global Advisors Holds Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Tenaris S A (TS) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Raised Stake by $36.43 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 14.21M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373.93 million, up from 12.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 1.41 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11 million, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.94. About 1.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $13.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 202,470 shares to 8.80M shares, valued at $222.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 52,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenaris Can Potentially Rebound In The Medium Term – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Stock Boosted After Activist Investor Elliott Management Discloses $3.2B Stake – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,592 shares to 167,103 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 5,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,511 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.