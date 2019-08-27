Eagle Global Advisors Holds Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO); As El Paso Electric Co (EE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 5,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 80,143 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 74,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 1.37 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 30/04/2018 – Australian corporate watchdog takes further legal action against Rio Tinto; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC REQUESTS COURT TO DISMISS RIO TINTO, TWO FORMER EXECS’ COMPLAINT IN ITS ENTIRETY – COURT FILING; 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto presses Mongolia to shore up copper investment; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ALMOST DOUBLE AUTONOMOUS DRILLING FLEET; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Nine More Drills to be Added by End of 2018, Fleet to Total 20; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto first-quarter shipments rise 4.7 pct; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Arnaud Soirat Sees Copper Under-Supplied by 2021 (Video); 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in El Paso Electric Co (EE) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 117 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75B, down from 46,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in El Paso Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 238,724 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CONTINUES WITH ‘STAND-ALONE’ PLAN; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 26,682 shares to 68,731 shares, valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 8,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company has 36,947 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,993 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). First Tru Advisors LP reported 525,822 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap has 0.03% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 23,756 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Yorktown & reported 0.07% stake. Citigroup accumulated 27,453 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 71,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 70,365 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has 4,960 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn stated it has 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Valley National Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 15,066 shares.

