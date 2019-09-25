Eagle Global Advisors Holds Holding in Home Depot (HD); Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Raised Its Position

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 62,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.63 million, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 10.30M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 70,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67M, up from 68,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.06M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,539 shares to 23,228 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 314,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 36,824 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv reported 7.16 million shares. 27,170 are owned by Estabrook Mgmt. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,953 shares. Alesco Advisors Llc owns 993 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.66% or 2.70M shares. Philadelphia Tru Commerce stated it has 6,008 shares. 619,410 are owned by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 0.76% stake. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 48,615 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 1.59 million shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. 1,960 were reported by East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Andra Ap stated it has 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marshall & Sullivan Wa owns 24,514 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Home Depot in Central Florida looks to secure commercial space – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate holds 0.17% or 18,805 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.62% stake. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 29,480 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 1.74 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. The Indiana-based First In has invested 0.87% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 1,221 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 10.04M shares. Heartland Advsr reported 177,843 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 10,028 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 10,959 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sather Group holds 182,453 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Mai Cap Management has 0.43% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.48% or 5.27 million shares in its portfolio.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12,671 shares to 69,372 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 14,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,205 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).