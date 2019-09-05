Eagle Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) Holding by $3.03 Million; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Declined, Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $15.77 Billion

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) by 98.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 32,407 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.175. About 84,334 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 54.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Management Change; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl I FPSO; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE – WONG WILL CONTINUE WITH PARTNERSHIP UNTIL AUGUST TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 04/04/2018 Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distribution; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: PETROJARL I FPSO ACHIEVES FIRST OIL; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl l FPSO; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners 1Q Rev $323.199M

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 277,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.24B, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 195,226 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TOO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 305.41 million shares or 1.52% less from 310.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Grp One Trading LP invested in 0.01% or 715,878 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 243,600 shares. Citigroup reported 707 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 11,200 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Susquehanna Int Gp Llp has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 177,989 shares. Raymond James And, a Florida-based fund reported 45,670 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 202,027 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated reported 11,961 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,927 shares to 52,358 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 86,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc. by 806,500 shares to 8.56M shares, valued at $110.72 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) by 147,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Com (NYSE:GPK).

