Eagle Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $509,698; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Symphony Asset Management Lowered by $444,619 Its Position

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 10,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 91,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 101,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 521,702 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, down from 23,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 476,781 shares to 885,372 shares, valued at $39.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 48,614 shares to 86,976 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

