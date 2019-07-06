Eagle Global Advisors Has Raised Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake; Panagora Asset Management Has Lifted By $338,884 Its Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) stake by 23.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 48,412 shares as Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB)’s stock rose 1.87%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 255,795 shares with $1.87M value, up from 207,383 last quarter. Riverview Bancorp Inc now has $192.29M valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 23,005 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 7.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 5,534 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock rose 7.93%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 80,143 shares with $4.72M value, up from 74,609 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $101.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.15% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 4.74M shares traded or 88.89% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments 80.3M Tons, Up 5% On-year; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO GRANTED ACCREDITATION FOR AUTOHAUL; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION COMPLETION EXPECTED IN 2H OF ’18; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Reviewing Arrangements With Rusal; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE – ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 82% INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND ADJACENT COAL RE; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 02/04/2018 – Mongolia arrests ex-minister in Swiss graft probe – govt

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 457,768 shares to 213,664 valued at $38.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) stake by 123,728 shares and now owns 93,782 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 10,400 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.01% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 24,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 64,033 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). 24,800 were accumulated by Bailard. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) or 47,290 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 3,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 10,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 72 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 1,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 166,638 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). State Street reported 0% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rio Tinto had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Investec to “Hold”.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 75,415 shares to 1.19M valued at $83.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) stake by 235,450 shares and now owns 656,346 shares. Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) was reduced too.

