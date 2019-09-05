Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake by $1.49 Million; Cleararc Capital Maintains Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 41,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 433,820 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 475,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 774,626 shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,445 shares to 29,940 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,271 shares to 24,433 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.06 million for 22.03 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.