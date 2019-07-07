Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding; Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 12 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 11 decreased and sold their holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.40 million shares, down from 2.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco Income Strategy Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 316,686 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.76%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 4.71 million shares with $115.42 million value, down from 5.03 million last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $17.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 731,649 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA)

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund for 78,296 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 39,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 12,667 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 87,063 shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 66,401 shares traded. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) has declined 3.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.44% the S&P500.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $323.14 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 46.61 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.12% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Stephens Ar has 124,399 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 88,345 shares stake. Massachusetts Commerce Ma holds 0.01% or 1.22M shares. C V Starr And Inc owns 70,000 shares or 5.58% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.03% stake. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) owns 683 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 223,052 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs reported 183,387 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 221,091 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 3.56% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Enterprise Fin Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 111,856 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 4,131 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Communications owns 12,276 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 3,271 shares to 24,433 valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 5,396 shares and now owns 22,118 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.