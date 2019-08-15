Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding; HD Supply Holdings (HDS) SI Decreased By 10.84%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 781,880 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 7.18M shares with $209.06 million value, down from 7.97M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 3.98 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) had a decrease of 10.84% in short interest. HDS’s SI was 3.14 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.84% from 3.52 million shares previously. With 1.62 million avg volume, 2 days are for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)’s short sellers to cover HDS’s short positions. The SI to HD Supply Holdings Inc’s float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 896,705 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 25.84% above currents $37.15 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.09% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.08% or 215,448 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.12% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Exane Derivatives invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. 58,989 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 3,521 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). North Carolina-based Wedge L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 4.21M shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 168,521 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Co owns 771,689 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Sasco Ct invested 3.18% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Earnest Lc has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 108 shares. 64,584 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares with value of $150,000 were bought by Brasseux Murray E.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 24.46% above currents $27.92 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 16,226 shares. Beach Lc reported 94,950 shares. Co Of Vermont stated it has 13,918 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Incorporated holds 24,749 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mufg Americas Corporation, New York-based fund reported 39,625 shares. Girard Ptnrs has 30,401 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 7,501 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,087 shares. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Starr Intl Inc holds 310,000 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corp accumulated 1,530 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corda Investment Mgmt Lc owns 0.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 38,448 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.43% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.05% or 170,215 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) stake by 8,522 shares to 21,639 valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 86,721 shares and now owns 521,000 shares. Plains Gp Hldgs LP was raised too.