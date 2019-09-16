Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position; CF Industries Holdings (CF) Shorts Decreased By 2.35%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 13.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,539 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 23,228 shares with $2.06 million value, down from 26,767 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $187.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.8. About 429,148 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) had a decrease of 2.35% in short interest. CF’s SI was 3.57 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.35% from 3.66 million shares previously. With 2.41 million avg volume, 2 days are for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF)’s short sellers to cover CF’s short positions. The SI to CF Industries Holdings Inc’s float is 1.61%. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 1.45 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,200 are held by Ar Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 2,667 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,509 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bridges Mgmt Inc owns 5,332 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thomasville National Bank owns 11,085 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.87% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 400 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Doliver Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 15,410 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,773 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has 50,511 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc reported 5,108 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,621 shares to 70,517 valued at $14.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 28,430 shares and now owns 61,795 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.94B for 15.97 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh EU probe on Belgian taxes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Anheuser-Busch Dealt Another Setback in Bud Light Super Bowl “Corn-troversy” – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev: Halfway There – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 48,641 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 103,110 shares. Riverhead Cap has 36,685 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0% or 9,994 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bridges Inv Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 242,943 shares. Moreover, Cap Innovations Limited Liability Co has 1.6% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Hartford Management holds 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 24,811 shares. Fund Mngmt reported 190,786 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 11,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Numerixs Techs reported 200 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CF Industries has $5900 highest and $43 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is -0.98% below currents $51 stock price. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.14 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 25.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.