Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered By $547,597 Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Lincoln National Has Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding By $331,668

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 2,867 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 68,896 shares with $13.22M value, down from 71,763 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $229.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 3.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Lincoln National Corp increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 15.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 12,284 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 89,462 shares with $2.47 million value, up from 77,178 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $264.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93 million shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Lincoln National Corp decreased Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 9,933 shares to 192,148 valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 56,857 shares and now owns 70,718 shares. Ishares Tr (EFG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc holds 15,370 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management holds 4.23 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 2.35M shares. Capital Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 31,176 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 119,031 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 12.49 million shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh holds 1.15% or 3.70 million shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc stated it has 120,233 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Pa has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisory Alpha Limited Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,313 shares. 25.14M are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.75% or 465,615 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.12% or 1.68 million shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. Oppenheimer maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 287,120 shares to 2.29M valued at $83.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Midstream Partners Lp stake by 143,772 shares and now owns 989,122 shares. Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 10.72M shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Limited Liability reported 1,438 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 4,930 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 14,955 shares. North Carolina-based Novare Management Limited Co has invested 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Registered Advisor holds 1.3% or 12,228 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 85,029 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 11,889 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Brookmont has invested 20.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset Management One owns 572,542 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,651 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 144,713 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 46,002 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Amer National Bank & Trust holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,428 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 118,804 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.89 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.