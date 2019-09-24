Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered By $495,257 Its Lear (LEA) Stake; Mastercard (MA) Sentiment Is 0.94

Mastercard Inc (MA) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 539 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 574 decreased and sold positions in Mastercard Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 720.31 million shares, down from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mastercard Inc in top ten positions increased from 173 to 192 for an increase of 19. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 536 Increased: 414 New Position: 125.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,563 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 73,384 shares with $10.22 million value, down from 76,947 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 233,815 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $271.25. About 2.58M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $275.20 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 41.85 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity.

Akre Capital Management Llc holds 14.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated for 5.33 million shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc owns 6.91 million shares or 13.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vgi Partners Ltd has 13.01% invested in the company for 582,314 shares. The Connecticut-based Night Owl Capital Management Llc has invested 11.78% in the stock. East Coast Asset Management Llc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 158,891 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.57 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $150.38’s average target is 28.92% above currents $116.65 stock price. Lear had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 12. UBS downgraded the shares of LEA in report on Thursday, September 12 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14300 target. Citigroup maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 1,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.42% or 2,840 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 8,600 shares. Mirae Asset Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 23,087 are held by Paloma Management Company. 19,986 are owned by Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 39 shares. Ifrah Financial Ser Inc invested in 0.21% or 3,981 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,293 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lipe And Dalton invested in 3,455 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 263 shares or 0% of the stock.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) stake by 30,492 shares to 145,288 valued at $12.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Black Stone Minerals LP stake by 63,786 shares and now owns 79,122 shares. Equitrans Midstream Corporat was raised too.