Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Rose; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Stake in Albany Intl (AIN) as Share Value Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 8,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 155,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45M, down from 163,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.23. About 16.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 133.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The hedge fund held 8,709 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 3,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 85,640 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 12,602 shares to 15,742 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 97,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,273 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0% or 329 shares. Bamco has 81,071 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,426 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Everence Management has 0.05% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 4,090 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 197,738 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Earnest Prns Limited Co has 0.98% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 1.43 million shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Co, Delaware-based fund reported 4,237 shares. Ls Inv Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Gsa Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 11,060 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Vanguard Group Inc reported 3.06M shares stake. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

