Eagle Global Advisors Has Lifted Ing Groep N V (ING) Holding By $1.04 Million; Capital International Sarl Lowered By $360,000 Its Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Ing Groep N V (ING) stake by 19.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 86,721 shares as Ing Groep N V (ING)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 521,000 shares with $6.33 million value, up from 434,279 last quarter. Ing Groep N V now has $36.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 3.17 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 29/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 22 Bps; 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 04/05/2018 – ING SEES 10%-20% DROP IN COHESION FUNDS FOR POLAND IN EU BUDGET; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 21/05/2018 – POLAND’S ING BANK TO BUY UNION INVESTMENT LOCAL UNIT: DGP; 09/05/2018 – ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE: ING ACCEDES TO RSA, OVERALL CREDITOR SUPPORT UP TO 55%; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – ING’S 1Q18 FOUR-QUARTER ROLLING UNDERLYING ROE WAS 10.3%; FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT 14.3%; 13/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI: ING PUT FORWARD MICHAL SZCZUREK FOR SPVY BRD; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Capital International Sarl decreased Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 7,500 shares as Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH)’s stock declined 40.07%. The Capital International Sarl holds 93,500 shares with $4.53M value, down from 101,000 last quarter. Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr now has $1.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 459,394 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price Is Up 93% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noah Holdings: Camsing’s Fraud Poses Concerns On Risk Control – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noah Holdings: Good Target For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ING Groep N.V. (ING) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Ken Fisher Curbs Total, ING Groep Stakes – GuruFocus.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) stake by 30,940 shares to 297,370 valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 781,880 shares and now owns 7.18M shares. Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) was reduced too.