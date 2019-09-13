Eagle Global Advisors Has Lifted Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holding; As Ulta Beauty (Call) (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Raised Its Stake by $80.24 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 78.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 84,000 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $864,000, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 2.20M shares traded or 31.08% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (ULTA) by 1240.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 231,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 250,600 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.93 million, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $227.43. About 926,780 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 43,162 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 79,910 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.31% or 22,280 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 775 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1.77M shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fifth Third Bancorporation has 1,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 532,581 are owned by Waddell & Reed Finance Inc. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,007 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Optimum Investment Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 720 shares. Timessquare Llc stated it has 0.5% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Strategic Financial owns 10,394 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $91.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,978 shares to 22 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc (Call) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,700 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 5,182 shares to 37,511 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 21,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,076 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).