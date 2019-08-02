Eagle Global Advisors Has Lifted Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake By $728,460; Barr E S & Co Has Raised Schwab Charles (SCHW) Stake By $3.03 Million

Barr E S & Co increased Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) stake by 16.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co acquired 72,074 shares as Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Barr E S & Co holds 520,744 shares with $22.27 million value, up from 448,670 last quarter. Schwab Charles Corp now has $55.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 19.65 million shares traded or 125.65% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 32.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 5,396 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 22,118 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 16,722 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $72.51B valuation. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 4.92M shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Charles Schwab Ticks Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “In Rare Move, Schwab Expected To Launch New ETFs – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Schwab Further Expands Commission-Free ETF Roster – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedgewood Partners – The Charles Schwab Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $115,250 activity. $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 was made by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc invested in 0.04% or 16,597 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Co reported 12,792 shares. Atria Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 30,180 shares in its portfolio. Fil owns 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.39% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). M&T Natl Bank Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bb&T owns 56,590 shares. 80,574 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Com. Quantres Asset has invested 0.3% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Ltd holds 5.34% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 3.70M shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 21,542 shares. 5.76 million are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. 283,802 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Old National Retail Bank In has 0.33% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 146,432 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, April 5. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wood. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Barr E S & Co decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 2,208 shares to 14,188 valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 7,573 shares and now owns 24,242 shares. Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $110 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) stake by 202,375 shares to 1.79 million valued at $33.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 11,320 shares and now owns 469,261 shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Gets Weak Second-Half Set Up Ahead of Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,819 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Tru Com owns 890 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 239,740 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 333,115 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,535 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 337 shares. Mairs And Pwr invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fdx Advisors invested in 1,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Grp invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Braun Stacey Associates holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 96,501 shares. Freestone Capital Limited owns 19,990 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sit Inv Associates Inc has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,346 shares.