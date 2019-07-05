Eagle Global Advisors Has Increased Its Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Position by $3.01 Million; Stock Declined; As Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Upped Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 105.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,915 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 4,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.17. About 122,080 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 176,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.14M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88M, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 134,035 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,978 shares to 5,009 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 586,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,811 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 9,070 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 20,052 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 200 shares. 78,430 were reported by Creative Planning. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 59,355 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Co has 5,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 2.42 million shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 11,542 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 1.18% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) or 21,477 shares. Brinker Capital reported 2,699 shares stake. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Westwood Holdings Gp invested in 0.02% or 17,869 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.49% or 123,269 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,242 shares to 155,051 shares, valued at $29.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,261 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

