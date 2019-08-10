Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Targa Res (TRGP) Holding; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake By $450,364

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 69.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 997,860 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 446,690 shares with $18.56M value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $8.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.86 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 138.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 6,623 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 11,392 shares with $781,000 value, up from 4,769 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Cushman Wakefield Plc stake by 21,940 shares to 10,737 valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 3,835 shares and now owns 3,222 shares. Ishares Tr (Call) (LQD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6800 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7600 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 10,286 shares to 155,984 valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) stake by 1.49 million shares and now owns 2.73M shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. UBS has “Buy” rating and $67 target.

