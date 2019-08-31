Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Royce Value Trust (RVT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Bulldog Investors Cut Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 62,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.13 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 772,988 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 256,398 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 15,809 shares to 35,642 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 86,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invs reported 5,139 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of accumulated 0.93% or 1.60 million shares. Synovus Finance Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Ent Fincl Svcs Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bb&T Ltd reported 69,685 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 173,094 are held by Citigroup. Diversified has 0.09% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 30,335 shares. Mai Capital Management reported 0.34% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Icon Advisers Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,600 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.60M shares. Bridgecreek Investment Lc invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Novare Cap Management Limited Com owns 0.92% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 96,600 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Coastline Tru has 0.2% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares to 673,877 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Global Income.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 4.25M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bulldog Invsts Lc holds 0.43% or 70,579 shares in its portfolio. St James Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 18,450 shares. General Amer reported 197,358 shares. Yakira Cap invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Rothschild Corp Il has 0.36% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Coastline accumulated 0.03% or 13,474 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 52 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 184,614 were accumulated by Da Davidson Co. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co reported 14,260 shares. Park Avenue Ltd has 20,985 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,543 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest stated it has 92,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

