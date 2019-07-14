Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Position as Stock Declined; Oz Management LP Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Stake by $106.93 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 222,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 536,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 160,950 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 587,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.38M, up from 587,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video)

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 3.33M shares to 61.14 million shares, valued at $199.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 31,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:GTT).

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $19.47 million for 12.90 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.33% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 143,772 shares to 989,122 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 700,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).