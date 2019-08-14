Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Position; GUNGNIR RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES (ASWRF) SI Increased By 52.63%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 2,867 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 68,896 shares with $13.22M value, down from 71,763 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $229.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.78M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASWRF) had an increase of 52.63% in short interest. ASWRF’s SI was 14,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 52.63% from 9,500 shares previously. With 114,800 avg volume, 0 days are for GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASWRF)’s short sellers to cover ASWRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0848 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $218 highest and $194 lowest target. $205.60’s average target is -1.31% below currents $208.33 stock price. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.86 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc Communications accumulated 25,900 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Assetmark invested in 0.28% or 163,443 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford holds 57,520 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Lc holds 1.93% or 15,901 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gp Incorporated Inc accumulated 15,790 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company has invested 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 11,029 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,078 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 1.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Df Dent Inc accumulated 2,684 shares. Hamel Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 6,091 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Wills Gru Inc invested in 2,168 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 12,572 shares to 32,979 valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 13,927 shares and now owns 52,358 shares. Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) was raised too.