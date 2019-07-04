Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $3.75 Million; Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $306,640 as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 62,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.13M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 159,721 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.37 million for 15.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 1.60 million shares stake. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc reported 33,453 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs owns 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,600 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 35,099 were reported by Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 40,185 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Dorsey And Whitney Communication Limited Co holds 0.12% or 12,314 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. 15,457 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Com. Sigma Planning accumulated 12,201 shares. The California-based Violich Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hl Services Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 5,364 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.87 million shares to 5.30 million shares, valued at $67.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $932,974 activity. Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, February 1. JOHNSTON DAN S sold $571,170 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 11,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.05M shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 0.12% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 428,230 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,054 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Llc reported 1.59% stake. West Coast Ltd Llc holds 53,837 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 260,482 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 9,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 300,377 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4.04M shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 59,318 shares in its portfolio.

