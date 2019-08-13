Eagle Global Advisors Has Cut Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake as Stock Declined; Ghost Tree Capital Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Trimmed by $18.25 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.74. About 273,797 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 129,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 878,333 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $194.72 million activity. The insider venBio Select Advisor LLC sold 686,820 shares worth $50.14 million. Braslyn Ltd. also sold $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7. Heminger Gary R. also bought $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares.

