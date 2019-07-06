Eagle Global Advisors Has Cut Its Lear (LEA) Stake as Stock Price Declined; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake Upped by Private Wealth Partners Llc

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 261,023 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 245,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 6.45 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 2,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,947 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 79,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.03. About 280,385 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Etrade Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. 301,267 were accumulated by Impala Asset Ltd Llc. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Voloridge Management Lc owns 7,139 shares. The California-based Aperio Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 521 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.04% or 57,471 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 51,566 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Cna Fincl Corporation has invested 0.53% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 28,542 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Incorporated holds 6.17 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 66,868 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,969 shares to 70,612 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 15,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $254.22 million for 8.31 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3. SCHWAB CHARLES R had sold 250,000 shares worth $11.76M on Friday, February 1.