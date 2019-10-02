Eagle Global Advisors Has Cut Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position by $311,432 as Share Value Rose; Geller Family Office Services Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $3.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 23,228 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 26,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.34. About 1.34M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pioneer Bancorp N A Or owns 42,070 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv holds 5,662 shares. Albion Group Inc Ut accumulated 11,970 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fosun reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Research Global Investors has 0.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp holds 1.22% or 2.56M shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management Co has 1.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lsv Asset Management reported 6.45 million shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 51,325 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. North American Mngmt has invested 4.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Advisors Ok invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.95B for 15.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.