Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Position in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) by $419,568 as Share Price Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Cut Its Position by $4.24 Million as Share Value Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 71.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 63,123 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 225,149 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 314,342 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 31,460 shares to 204,951 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.25 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,103 shares. Martin Co Inc Tn reported 55,354 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3,213 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 29,155 shares. Virtu Ltd reported 2,728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru has 4.04 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,044 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 2,847 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 35,999 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 119,034 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 208 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 4,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TowerJazz Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results with Strong Organic Growth and Guides Third Quarter Revenue Increase with Continued Organic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TowerJazz Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.