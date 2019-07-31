Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) by $3.01 Million as Stock Declined; As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Declined, Ancora Advisors Boosted Stake by $1.09 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 12,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 138,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 125,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 4.53 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 176,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.14 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88M, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 448,052 shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 5,704 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,200 shares. Patten Grp holds 12,074 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,432 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund accumulated 25,027 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 57,765 shares. 138,314 are held by Umb National Bank N A Mo. 245,561 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Eqis Capital owns 27,039 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 15,388 shares. Montag A & Assoc reported 40,559 shares. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 203,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 35,311 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 22,107 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,275 shares to 193,772 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consol Energy Inc by 48,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,939 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Em.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Zion Williamson Falls, So Do Nike Shares – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 22,152 shares to 180,363 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,870 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).