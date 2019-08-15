Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding; Quidel (QDEL)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 501.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 340,631 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 408,591 shares with $18.87M value, up from 67,960 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 899,072 shares traded or 60.62% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,

Quidel Corp (QDEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 84 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 59 decreased and sold positions in Quidel Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 35.42 million shares, up from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Quidel Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 46 Increased: 49 New Position: 35.

Among 4 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream has $46 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.25’s average target is 36.69% above currents $30.91 stock price. EQT Midstream had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 45,903 shares. Salient Capital Advisors Ltd reported 1.04 million shares. Carroll Assocs stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 11,090 are held by Parkside Natl Bank And Trust. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.23% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 30,389 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Md Sass Investors Services Incorporated has 0.28% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 38,500 shares. 75,759 were reported by Conning Inc. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 14,428 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Spirit Of America Corporation New York accumulated 240,553 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 157,931 shares. 2,116 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advisors. 8,000 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 6,450 shares to 3,600 valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 5,872 shares and now owns 171,695 shares. Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) was reduced too.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 40.01 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 26.52% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation for 1.90 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 5.47 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 180,399 shares. The Vermont-based Birchview Capital Lp has invested 1.93% in the stock. Gagnon Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 116,639 shares.