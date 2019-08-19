Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding; CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CIMEF) Shorts Up By 12.5%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 318.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 37,000 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 48,620 shares with $833,000 value, up from 11,620 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.57M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital Corp has $19.5000 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.75’s average target is 0.59% above currents $18.64 stock price. Ares Capital Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 1.86M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.07% or 229,696 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 101,748 shares. Ssi Inv Management holds 0.02% or 11,544 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Com holds 37,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP holds 0.55% or 2.38M shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 347,392 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 85,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Investments has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Financial Architects Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 195,449 are held by Cubic Asset Lc. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Stifel Fin reported 0.05% stake.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Thursday, August 1. $3,424 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. 2,000 shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F, worth $36,720.