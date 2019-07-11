Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Position; Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Sentiment Is 1.11

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) stake by 120.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 1.49 million shares as Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL)’s stock declined 10.58%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 2.73 million shares with $39.10 million value, up from 1.24M last quarter. Enable Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 854,619 shares traded or 43.44% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 40 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 36 sold and decreased their positions in Republic Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 5.24 million shares, up from 5.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Republic Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 28 New Position: 12.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 11,507 shares traded. Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) has risen 15.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RBCAA News: 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA CHAIRMAN ZWENNES COMMENTS AT AGM IN ACCRA; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA TO RAISE 255M CEDIS THROUGH RIGHTS OFFER; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.21 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp, Inc. Reports 37% Year-Over-Year Increase in First Quarter Net Income; 19/04/2018 – DJ Republic Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBCAA); 14/05/2018 – Republic Bank Opens 7th Tampa Area Banking Center in Westshore; 05/03/2018 Republic Bank Opens Banking Center in Crestview Hills; 16/05/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky Declares Dividend of 24.2c; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE OF $1.32; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates in four divisions: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, and Republic Processing Group. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. The firm accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Republic Bancorp, Inc. for 142,962 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 45,400 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 34,617 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.21% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,252 shares.

More notable recent Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hill-Rom Holdings, Republic Bancorp and Kite Realty Group Trust – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 05/15/2019: RBCAA,PGR,Z,ZG,VIRT – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $141,372 activity.

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO: Enable Midstream ‘Reasonably Valued’ – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The SCOOP On Oklahoma And How It’s STACKing Up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Partners LP: Enable Midstream Partners Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets.