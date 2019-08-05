Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $593,072; DSG GLOBAL (DSGT) SI Increased By 200%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 5,872 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 171,695 shares with $17.38M value, down from 177,567 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage

DSG GLOBAL INC (OTCMKTS:DSGT) had an increase of 200% in short interest. DSGT’s SI was 1,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 400 shares previously. With 9,100 avg volume, 0 days are for DSG GLOBAL INC (OTCMKTS:DSGT)’s short sellers to cover DSGT’s short positions. It closed at $0.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DSG Global Inc., a technology development company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of fleet management solutions for the golf industry, as well as commercial, government, and military applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $414,241. It sells and rents GPS tracking devices and interfaces for golf vehicles, as well as offers related support services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include TAG Golf, which provides tool kits of the TAG control unit for security, pace of play, geo-fencing, detailed activity reporting, and other applications; TAG Turf to track, control, and compile comprehensive data on the vehicle through the TAG Turf interface; TAG Commercial to monitor and control labor efficiency; and fleet management and security for military and government vehicles.

Another recent and important DSG Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSGT) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of February – PR Newswire” on March 06, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 15.12% above currents $112.93 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 8,665 shares stake. Colrain Capital Lc has 7,700 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,699 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,616 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 68,629 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership has 1.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 873,244 shares. M Kraus & holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,736 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability has 46,930 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 920 shares. Primecap Ca has invested 1.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Financial Advsrs Lc accumulated 8,591 shares. Fairfield Bush Com invested 3.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oberweis Asset Management Inc has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,569 were reported by Farmers National Bank.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slump as China Hits Back at U.S. on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 5,534 shares to 80,143 valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 287,120 shares and now owns 2.29 million shares. Noble Midstream Partners Lp was raised too.