Eagle Global Advisors Decreased By $802,100 Its Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Holding; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Upped By $615,600 Its Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) Position

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) stake by 76.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 61,700 shares as Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 19,300 shares with $267,000 value, down from 81,000 last quarter. Audiocodes Ltd now has $515.64M valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 137,631 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) stake by 112.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,600 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 6,800 shares with $1.17M value, up from 3,200 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) now has $20.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $157.62. About 755,429 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 39,684 shares to 16,816 valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) stake by 168,400 shares and now owns 170,600 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 281,462 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc accumulated 0.14% or 857,261 shares. Quantbot LP reported 7,170 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 79 shares. Citadel Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Greenleaf owns 1,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Lc holds 0.02% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 130,644 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 5,172 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Ltd. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 16,496 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 484,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is 11.30% above currents $157.62 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Monday, May 6 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 39,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company accumulated 36,677 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 95,162 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 131,392 shares. The Israel-based Sphera Funds Management Limited has invested 0.24% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 4,584 are owned by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Eam Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt has 105,021 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 23,655 shares. Element Capital Management Lc reported 29,626 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 10,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 439,390 shares. Century invested in 239,266 shares or 0% of the stock.

